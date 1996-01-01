Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureResonance Structures
12:57 minutes
Problem 97
Textbook Question

The cyanate ion (OCN- ) and the fulminate ion (CNO- ) share the same three atoms but have vastly different properties. The cyanate ion is stable, while the fulminate ion is unstable and forms explosive compounds. The resonance structures of the cyanate ion are explored in Example 9.8. Draw Lewis structures for the fulminate ion—including possible resonance forms— and use formal charge to explain why the fulminate ion is less stable (and therefore more reactive) than the cyanate ion.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:42m

Watch next

Master Resonance Structures with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.