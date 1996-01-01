The cyanate ion (OCN- ) and the fulminate ion (CNO- ) share
the same three atoms but have vastly different properties. The
cyanate ion is stable, while the fulminate ion is unstable and
forms explosive compounds. The resonance structures of the
cyanate ion are explored in Example 9.8. Draw Lewis structures
for the fulminate ion—including possible resonance forms—
and use formal charge to explain why the fulminate ion is less
stable (and therefore more reactive) than the cyanate ion.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Resonance Structures with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno