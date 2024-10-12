The Sun supplies about 1.0 kilowatt of energy for each square meter of surface area (1.0 kW/m2, where a watt=1 J/s). Plants produce the equivalent of about 0.20 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) per hour per square meter. Assuming that the sucrose is produced as follows, calculate the percentage of sunlight used to produce sucrose. 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ