Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryHybridization
2:47 minutes
Problem 61c
Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
0:51m

Watch next

Master Hybridization Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.