Hello everyone today. We have been given the following problem and asked to solve for it. So it has a .15 molar hcl solution is used to titrate to separate based samples. We have a 25 millimeter 250.1 to 4 molar sodium hydroxide solution and a 20 millimeter 200.184 moller of NH three solution or ammonia, determining the solutions will be acidic, neutral or basic at the equivalence point. So for the first one where we have K. O. H. Plus hcl, this is actually going to be neutral. Why? Because K. O H is a strong base and hcl is a strong acid. And when these come together they form a neutral ph So the solution with K. O. H. H. C. L will be neutral. Ask four NH 3 and hcl that was going to be acidic. And why is that? Well, NH three is actually a pretty weak base. Hcl on the other hand, is a strong acid. So when you have a weak base and a strong asset come together, the strong asset is going to overtake the weak base and so it's going to produce an overall acidic solution. So it's going to be a relatively um mid to high ph but it'll still be relatively low ph less than seven. And so our answers are gonna be neutral and acidic. I hope this helped. And until next time

Hide transcripts