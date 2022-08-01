The Entropy of a Reaction

So if we take a look here, it says, calculate the standard entropy in kill a Jules off a reaction at 25 degrees Celsius for the following reaction. So we have one mole of nitrogen gas combining with three moles of hydrogen gas to give us two moles of ammonia gas as product. And here I give you the standard Moeller entropy ease off n to H two and H three as these numbers, respectively. Now, any time you professor asks you to find the Delta s of our system, they're really saying again the delta s of our reaction. And that is, just products the summation of products minus the summation of reactant. So products minus reactions. Remember, this also goes for Delta G and Delta H. Sometimes you'll be asked to calculate the Standard and Phillipe Delta H or the standard Gibbs Free Energy Delta G. In those cases, Delta G system, Delta H system, our products minus react. It's so here. We're just gonna say it equals we have remember the coefficients 23 and one. So we're gonna say according to our balance equation, we have two moles of NH three each. NH three is this total right here. That's our products. Minus R. React INTs. We have one mole end to each one is 91.5 jewels over k times moles, plus the other reactant, which is three moles of H two times 36 Jules over K times moles. Now we can see that the moles will cancel out and our units who will be in jewels over Kelvin. So we multiply the two times in 1 92.3. That's gonna give us 3 84.6 jewels over Kelvin minus everything inside of our reacting spox is that comes out to 5. 83.3 Jules over Kelvin. Now just subtract those two. That gives me negative 1 90 98. Jules over. Kelvin. But remember, I asked for the answer in Kila jewels. Not in jewels. So we have to do one more conversion. We want killer Jules. One killer Jewell. 1 kg is 10 to the three jewels. And remember, 10 to the three is the same thing as 1000. So, Jules, cancel out. So our units at the end will be killer jewels over Kelvin. So it's gonna be negative. Point 1987 killer jewels over Kelvin. So that will be our answers. Just remember, if they ask you to find the standard entropy of our reaction, it's just products minus reactions. Now, one more thing we need to realize here just before we move on to the next set of videos. Just remember here we're gonna say that End two and H two are both in their natural states. Remember, your natural state means you're by yourself. You're an element by yourself. Example carbon, graphite or sodium solid. Or you're connected to copies of yourself, such as N two or H two or s eight or P four. So if you're by yourself, you're connected to copies of yourself. That's your natural state. Now we're gonna say here, Although end to an H two are both in their natural states there, Delta s values are not equal to zero. Remember, Delta s value is Onley equal to zero. If the temperature is at absolute 00 Kelvin. Now we're gonna say that for an element in its natural state, Delta H and Delta G both equal zero. So if they give us the values for n two and H two here they both would be zero. When we're looking up the Delta H and their Delta G values. Why? Because they're in their natural state. So I just want you guys to remember this for something in its natural state. It means it's by itself or it's connected to copies of itself. In either case, Delta and Delta H equals zero Delta asking Onley equal zero for those compounds. If we're at zero Kelvin, remember, that's the third law of thermodynamics. Just remember that difference, and you guys can answer those types of theory questions when you see them on exams.

