General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
by Jules Bruno
60 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Aufbau Principle, Hunds Rule, and the Pauli Exclusion Principle
by Clare Leeper
147 views
Hide transcripts
Aufbau Principle, Hund's Rule, Pauli Exclusion Principle Explained in Four Minutes w/ Examples
by Conquer Chemistry
63 views
Hide transcripts
What are the Pauli Exclusion Principle, Aufbau Principle, and Hunds Rule?
by chemistNATE
45 views
Hide transcripts
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
by Jules Bruno
60 views
Hide transcripts
Aufbau's Principle, Hund's Rule & Pauli's Exclusion Principle - Electron Configuration - Chemistry
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
33 views
Hide transcripts
How to Write Quantum Numbers for Electrons
by Mr. Causey
24 views
Hide transcripts
Quantum Numbers, Atomic Orbitals, and Electron Configurations
by Professor Dave Explains
23 views
Hide transcripts
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons Example 1
by Jules Bruno
37 views
Hide transcripts
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
by Jules Bruno
50 views
Hide transcripts
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons Example 2
by Jules Bruno
1
43 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.