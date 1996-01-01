Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The physical fitness of athletes is measured by “VO2 max,”
which is the maximum volume of oxygen consumed by an
individual during incremental exercise (for example, on a
treadmill). An average male has a VO2 max of 45 mL O2>kg
body mass/min, but a world-class male athlete can have a VO2
max reading of 88.0 mL O2>kg body mass/min. (a) Calculate
the volume of oxygen, in mL, consumed in 1 hr by an average
man who weighs 85 kg and has a VO2 max reading of 47.5 mL
O2>kg body mass/min.