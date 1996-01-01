Hey everyone, we're asked to classify whether calcium catalon acts as an acidic or neutral carry on if it is an acidic carry on right, a chemical equation showing how it acts as an acid. So since our calcium caddy on has a plus to charge, this means it is a neutral caddy on. Now, if we had a main group element carry on with a charge of plus three or more, then this would be an acidic carry on. So our calcium Catalan acts as a neutral Catalan. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

