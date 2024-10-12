Bohr’s model can be used for hydrogen-like ions—ions that have only one electron, such as He+ and Li2+. The ground-state energies of H, He+, and Li2+ are tabulated as follows:

Atom or ion H He+ Li2+

Ground-state energy -2.18 * 10 - 18 J -8.72 * 10 - 18 J -1.96 * 10 - 17 J

a. Does the ground-state energy of the electron in these atoms/ions increase or decrease as the charge of the nucleus increases?