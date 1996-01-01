hi everyone for this problem. It reads how does increasing the temperature affect the following reaction at equilibrium. We have nitrous oxide plus hydrogen gas yields hydrazine plus water and we have a entropy change of negative kg jewels. So we want to specifically know about increasing temperature how that will affect our equilibrium. So the thing that we need to think about here is the relationship between temperature and equilibrium. Whenever we have a eggs are thermic reaction, we can treat heat as a product. Okay, so heat equals product. But if we have a endo thermic reaction, we treat heat as a reactant. Based off of the problem, we can tell we have an exhaust thermic reaction because the entropy change is negative 317 killed jules. So that means we're going to treat heat as a product. Let's go ahead and rewrite our reaction out, reflecting that heat as a product. So we have nitrous oxide plus hydrogen gas yields hydrazine plus water plus heat. Okay, so here we want to specifically know about increasing the temperature. Alright, so if we increase the temperature, that means we're adding more heat or we're adding heat to the system. And what lash outliers principle tells us is when we have a system at equilibrium and a stress is put on that system, the system is going to try to offset that stress. So we're adding heat to our system as a product. And so our system is going to want to shift away from that heat that was just added, shifting away. That means our system is going to want to shift to the left because we're adding heat as a product. So it's going to want to shift to the left when it shifts to the left, it means our concentration of products is going to decrease and our concentration of reactant is going to increase. And so in terms of how does increasing the temperature affect the following reaction at equilibrium. A says it decreases the yield of hydrazine and we can see here that hydrazine is one of our products. Okay, so we said by increasing by shifting to the left, our concentration of product is going to decrease. So that makes a correct Okay, let's take a look at the other options to see why they're not correct. Be It increases the yield of hydrazine. So it is not going to increase the yield of hydrogen, it's going to decrease it because we're adding heat as a product. Okay, so that is not correct. And see it does not change the yield of hydrogen, it is going to change the yield and we could see that it's going to change the yield because temperature has an effect on the equilibrium. Okay, so the only thing that does not have an effect is catalyst and we're not dealing with a catalyst here. So she is not correct. The only answer choice that is correct here is a and that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

