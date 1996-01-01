General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkynes
by Jules Bruno
19 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
10.1 Naming alkynes (SL)
by Mike Sugiyama Jones
27 views
Hide transcripts
Naming Alkenes-Naming Alkynes
by Brightstorm
30 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
19 views
Hide transcripts
Alkyne nomenclature | Alkenes and Alkynes | Organic chemistry | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy Organic Chemistry
31 views
Hide transcripts
9.1 Naming Alkynes
by Chad's Prep
29 views
Hide transcripts
Naming Alkynes using IUPAC rules for Organic Chemistry Nomenclature *Error at 3:00*
by Leah4sci
32 views
Hide transcripts
IUPAC Nomenclature of Alkenes and Alkynes
by Professor Dave Explains
20 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
12 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
16 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.