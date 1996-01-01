General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
Emission Spectrum
Emission Spectrum
by Jules Bruno
38 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Types of Spectra - Emission and Absorption Spectra
by Physics4students
30 views
Hide transcripts
Absorption and Emission Spectra
by Webcast-legacy Departmental
20 views
Hide transcripts
Emission and Absorption Line Spectra - A Level Physics
by Physics Online
30 views
Hide transcripts
Emission Spectrum
by Jules Bruno
52 views
Hide transcripts
Emission and Absorption Line Spectra - A Level Physics
by VT Physics
37 views
Hide transcripts
Emission Spectra and the Bohr Model
by Ben's Chem Videos
20 views
Hide transcripts
Emission and Absorption Spectra
by Bozeman Science
21 views
Hide transcripts
Emission Spectrum
by Jules Bruno
38 views
Hide transcripts
Emission Spectrum Example 1
by Jules Bruno
43 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.