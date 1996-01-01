Hello everyone today. We are being asked to identify the sign for the entropy change of the system for the condensation of ethanol. So we can recall that condensation is a process of going from a gas to a liquid. In other words, we are going from a state with the highest entropy, which is gas, to a state of lower entropy, which is a liquid. And so we can therefore say that we are going to have a negative delta S. Sign for the entropy change. I hope this helped, and until next time.

