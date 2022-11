Problem

You place 75.0 mL of 0.100 M NaOH in a calorimeter at 25.00 ºC and carefully add 55.0 mL of 0.200 M HNO 3 , also at 25.00 ºC. After stirring, the final temperature is 53.35 ºC. Calculate the enthalpy ∆H rxn (in J/mol) for the formation of water. (Specific heat capacity, Cs, and density of the solution:4.184 J/g∙K and 1.00 g/mL).