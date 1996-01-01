Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two
products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The
other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular
nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium
nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia
gas. (e) The
standard enthalpy of formation of solid magnesium nitride is
-461.08 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy change for
the reaction between magnesium metal and ammonia gas.