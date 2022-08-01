Naming Acids

So here. Let's take a look at binary acids now. Binary acids. Since their acid, they are also represented as Covalin compounds, and they're going to contain the H plus ions, which is our hydrogen ion. But here they're going to be bonded toe a non metal and ion that is not oxygen. Mhm. So binary assets are covalin compounds, usually beginning with hydrogen that contains no oxygen here. How do we form them? Well, we know that they possess the H plus ion and let's think of a non metal they could be connected to in the anti on form, which means they have a negative charge. So let's say we're dealing with iodine. Iodine is a group of seven A. So it's charge is minus one. So here we have plus one from the hydrogen minus one from the IOD I. If you've seen our videos on writing ionic compounds, we apply the same principles here. Remember, if the numbers in the charges are the same, they simply cancel out and you combine together your elements. So here this would be a church. I h. I would represent a typical binary acid. Alright, So here rules for naming these binary acids. Well, step one is the prefix they're going to use. The prefix they use is hydro, and that basically represents the H plus ion. And then we're gonna say step to use the base name of the non metal. Now, here's the thing. Remember, the base name is usually the beginning part off the beginning. Name of the non metal that is being used and it's unchanged. Except when we use sulfur or phosphorus. So it in their acid forms for sulfur, we actually use the entire name. We don't use the base name. We use the entire name for sulfur and for phosphorus, we don't just use its base name. We use a little bit. Mawr. The base name of phosphorus is Fosca, but in acid form, we actually use O. R as well. So, again, the non metal part of the acid that is not the H plus. We use it space name, except for sulfur and phosphorus. Use a little bit more than just their base names. Then finally, thio end the name of the binary acid. We use IQ acid for the end of the name, so we apply these principles and we'll be able to name any type of binary

