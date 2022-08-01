Now the lattice energy of an ionic solid has a direct impact on its physical properties. Here, we can say recall an increase in a lattice energy causes an increase in the strength of an ionic bond. And we can say here, as we increase the lattice energy are ionic bond gets stronger, so the ions air helped more tightly together. That would result in a higher boiling point. High melt, higher melting point. But then, ah, lower Saudi ability. Saudi ability is how easily things break up and separate. But if you have a lot of lattice energy, you're held mawr together tightly. Your Ionic bond is stronger. So just remember the direct relationship between lattice energy, ionic strength, boiling point and melting point. But the inverse relationship lattice energy has to Saudi ability.

Hide transcripts