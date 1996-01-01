Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Ammonia and hydrogen chloride react to form solid
ammonium chloride:
NH31g2 + HCl1g2¡NH4Cl1s2
Two 2.00-L flasks at 25 °C are connected by a valve,
as shown in the drawing. One flask contains 5.00 g
of NH31g2, and the other contains 5.00 g of HCl(g). When
the valve is opened, the gases react until one is completely
consumed. (b) What will be the final pressure
of the system after the reaction is complete? (Neglect
the volume of the ammonium chloride formed.)