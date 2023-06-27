12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
4:14 minutes
Problem 120
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The organic molecules shown here are derivatives of benzene in which six-membered rings are 'fused' at the edges of the hexagons.
(e) Benzene, naphthalene, and anthracene are colorless, but tetracene is orange. What does this imply about the relative HOMO–LUMO energy gaps in these molecules? See the 'Chemistry Put to Work' box on orbitals and energy.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
136
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Molecular Orbital Theory Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos