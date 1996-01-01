Hello everyone. So in this video we wanted to take a look at this equilibrium equation right over here and we're just seeing if any of the following will occur when the volume is decreased for the following reaction. So whenever we decrease the volume of the reaction mixture is going to go ahead and increase the pressure. And because of this it's gonna go ahead and make the reaction shift to the right and why is that? It's because it goes towards the side with the fewer moles of gas particles. So we took a look and kind of quantify these. Then we have two moles of Iraq tint And then we have three moles of product. And so because of this, we said that the reaction will shift towards the side with fewer moles of gas is gonna go ahead and shift to the left and because of that, then we're gonna go ahead and actually create more react ints. So the correct answer for this problem will be be right here, that the reaction will shift to the left and that's going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching

