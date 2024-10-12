When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.5), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. d. Magnesium nitride can also be formed by reaction of the metal with ammonia at high temperature. Write a balanced equation for this reaction. If a 6.3-g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.57 g NH3(𝑔) and the reaction goes to completion, which component is the limiting reactant? What mass of H2(𝑔) is formed in the reaction?