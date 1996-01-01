Energy bands are considered continuous due to the large
number of closely spaced energy levels. The range of energy
levels in a crystal of copper is approximately 1 * 10–19 J.
Assuming equal spacing between levels, the spacing between
energy levels may be approximated by dividing the
range of energies by the number of atoms in the crystal.
(b) Determine the average
spacing in J between energy levels in the copper metal in
part (a).
