A certain quantum-mechanical system has the energy levels
shown in the accompanying diagram. The energy levels are
indexed by a single quantum number n that is an integer.
(a) As drawn, which quantum numbers are involved in the
transition that requires the most energy? (b) Which quantum
numbers are involved in the transition that requires the
least energy? (c) Based on the drawing, put the following in
order of increasing wavelength of the light absorbed during
the transition: (i) n = 1 to n = 2; (ii) n = 2 to n = 3; (iii)
n = 2 to n = 4; (iv) n = 1 to n = 3.
