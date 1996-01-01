Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry9. Quantum MechanicsEmission Spectrum
Problem 6c
A certain quantum-mechanical system has the energy levels shown in the accompanying diagram. The energy levels are indexed by a single quantum number n that is an integer. (a) As drawn, which quantum numbers are involved in the transition that requires the most energy? (b) Which quantum numbers are involved in the transition that requires the least energy? (c) Based on the drawing, put the following in order of increasing wavelength of the light absorbed during the transition: (i) n = 1 to n = 2; (ii) n = 2 to n = 3; (iii) n = 2 to n = 4; (iv) n = 1 to n = 3.

