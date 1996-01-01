We will see in Chapter 12 that semiconductors are materials
that conduct electricity better than nonmetals but not as well
as metals. The only two elements in the periodic table that are
technologically useful semiconductors are silicon and germanium.
Integrated circuits in computer chips today are based on
silicon. Compound semiconductors are also used in the electronics
industry. Examples are gallium arsenide, GaAs; gallium
phosphide, GaP; cadmium sulfide, CdS; and cadmium selenide,
CdSe. (b) Workers in
the semiconductor industry refer to “II–VI” and “III–V” materials,
using Roman numerals. Can you identify which compound
semiconductors are II–VI and which are III–V?
