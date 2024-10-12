What pressure, in atmospheres, is exerted on the body of a diver if they are 15 ft below the surface of the water when the atmospheric pressure is 750 torr? Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 g/cm3=1.00×103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa=1 kg/m-s2.