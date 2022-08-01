in this video, we're gonna continue our discussion of chemical equilibrium by taking a look at the equilibrium constant and its relationship to thermal dynamics. So here earlier, we learned that kinetics or chemical kinetics, study the rate at which are reacting changed into products. So basically, we're looking at the rate or speed of reactions in this chapter. We're now gonna learn about thermodynamics in thermal dynamics, deals with the direction that a chemical reaction at equilibrium will shift. So thermodynamics deals with the directional reaction takes whereas kinetics looks at the right or speed at which your reaction has, you need to take a look at both of them to get a complete idea of a chemical reaction. Now we're gonna stay here that late shuttlers principle solo shot Saliers Principle states that states that once a system which is a chemical reaction, that is that equilibrium is disturbed, it will do whatever it can to get back to equilibrium. So basically, you do something to try toe alternate alter the equilibrium state and the chemical reaction shifts to the left or to the right in order to minimize that effect. Now, knowing this, let's try to attempt to answer the questions below and look at the different things that we can do to a chemical reaction and as a result of that change, what happens to our chemical reaction?

