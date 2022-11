Problem

Methane (CH 4 ) reacts with hydrogen sulfide to yield hydrogen gas and carbon disulfide, a solvent used in the manufacturing rayon and cellophane. What is the value of K c at 1000 K if the partial pressures in an equilibrium mixture at 1000 K are 0.20 atm methane, 0.15 atm hydrogen sulfide, 0.30 atm carbon disulfide and 0.10 atm hydrogen gas?