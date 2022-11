Problem

Which of the following statements is true regarding the energy diagram provided?

i. The reaction is endothermic.

ii. Activation energy would be less than + 10 kJ after a catalyst is added.

iii. The reaction absorbs energy.

iv. Activation energy would be greater than + 10 kJ after a catalyst is added.

a) I only b) II only c) I and III d) II, III and IV