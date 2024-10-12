Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C 6 H 5 COOH) is 26.38 kJ/g. A 2.760-g sample of benzoic acid is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.60 to 29.93 °C. c. Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?