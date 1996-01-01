Everyone to read the following reaction below between two substances J. and K. And then Mitchell rate for the reaction for several concentrations of J. And K. Were measured. Or ask based on the data. What is the rate of the reaction when the initial concentration of the reactions are 0.019 Mueller of J. 0.023 moller of K. So here we're gonna use our right law equation. And it's gonna be right eagles. The right concept concentration of A. To the power of X. And X. Is the order with respect to a concentration of B. The power of Y. And Y. Is ordered with respect to be. We need to first determine the order with respect to J. And K. And to find the right order for J. We're gonna use our 3rd and 4th experiment. There's $2.8977 per second. Either to the right concept From 0.056 smaller the power of eggs. From 0.0 to the power of Y. They have 0.7244 dollars per second to the right concert Class. construction of 0.028 smaller the power of eggs. 0.02 to the power of Y. Now this is gonna cancel out. He's gonna cancel as well. We left at four because 2 the power of eggs. That's two J. Is second order. And now to find the right order for. Kay we're gonna use our 1st and 2nd experiment $0.3871 per second Equals the rate constant time. 0.016. The power of x. 0.036 smaller. The power of Why? We have 0.1935 dollars per second. It was the right constant Time. dollars. The power of x. 0.018 smaller the power of Y. And now they're gonna cancel out this as well to get those two to the power of white. Why? It was one. Okay. His first order. That's what I write. I'm gonna have the right concept. I'm jay weird because in a second order, how's kate? The power of one Which is first order by using our first experiment, we need to find the right constant 0. dollars per second Equal to the right constant from 0.016 smaller. Where from $0.018. 0.1935 per second. To the right castle. That's 4.6. I'm symptom number $6 For the right constant. Get 4.21. I'm sensitive for Waller to negative power. Our 2nd 2 -1 Power. Now we need to find the right of the reaction. Using the concentration of J. Which is 0.019 smaller. In the construction of K. Which is 0.023 smaller. All right. We're gonna get 4.21 sentiment for Smalling to 92. Power. I'm second to 91. Power From $0. where 0.023 smaller for a right. You get $0.35 per second. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts