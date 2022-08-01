The Universe & Entropy

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at calculating entropy for a system. Now, first of all, before we begin, just remember, we have the term system. When we say the words system, we mean that this is the portion of the universe that we're concerned with when we say system, we're really talking about the balanced chemical equation. So a system is just are balanced equation that we're looking at. Now we're saying that the second law of thermodynamics talks in terms of the system, and it says that the entropy of a system increases spontaneously. Remember, the entropy of the universe is gradually increasing. The world is getting mawr and more chaotic. Now we're going to say that we can't Onley focus on our system. Besides our system, we have our surroundings. We're gonna say our systems, plus our surroundings gives us our entropy total or our universe. Okay, so system plus surroundings gives us our total universe. Now we're gonna say thus, to calculate the total entropy change Delta s total. We use the following equation. So we're just gonna say Delta s total is the same thing as Delta s universe and that just equals Delta s of my system. Plus delta s of my surroundings. Okay, remember when we say system, we really mean reaction. So Delta s system could also mean Delta s off our reaction.

