Total Entropy & Spontaneity

Now we're gonna say here, in terms of spontaneity, we're gonna say Far Delta as total is greater than zero than the reaction is spontaneous. If it's less than zero than its non spontaneous, and if it's equal to zero, then our reaction is simply at equilibrium. So just remember that we have to take into consideration both our system and our surroundings as a whole to determine if a reaction is spontaneous overall or not, because sometimes your delta as system may be highly spontaneous, meaning that it's Delta as value is very positive. But if we add in the surroundings and at the end we get a total, that's negative, then overall, it would be non spontaneous, have to take into consideration both aspect our system and our surroundings.

Hide transcripts