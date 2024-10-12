A copper refinery produces a copper ingot weighing 150 lb. If the copper is drawn into wire whose diameter is 7.50 mm, how many feet of copper can be obtained from the ingot? The density of copper is 8.94 g/cm3. (Assume that the wire is a cylinder whose volume 𝑉=𝜋𝑟2ℎ, where r is its radius and h is its height or length.)