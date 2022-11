Problem

For the decomposition of urea, NH 2 CONH 2 (aq) + H+(aq) + 2 H 2 O (l) → 2 NH 4 + (aq) + HCO 3 – (aq), the rate constant is 3.24 × 10–4 s–1 at 35°C. The initial concentration of urea is 2.89 mol/L. What fraction of urea has decomposed after 3.5 minutes?