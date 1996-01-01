Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Carbon dioxide, which is recognized as the major contributor
to global warming as a “greenhouse gas,” is formed
when fossil fuels are combusted, as in electrical power
plants fueled by coal, oil, or natural gas. One potential way
to reduce the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere is
to store it as a compressed gas in underground formations.
Consider a 1000-megawatt coal-fired power plant that produces
about 6 * 106 tons of CO2 per year. (a) Assuming
ideal-gas behavior, 101.3 kPa, and 27 C, calculate the volume
of CO2 produced by this power plant.