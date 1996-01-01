Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Gaseous iodine pentafluoride, IF5, can be prepared by the
reaction of solid iodine and gaseous fluorine:
I21s2 + 5 F21g2¡2 IF51g2
A 5.00-L flask containing 10.0 g of I2 is charged with
10.0 g of F2, and the reaction proceeds until one of
the reagents is completely consumed. After the reaction
is complete, the temperature in the flask is 125 °C.
(d) What is the total mass of reactants and products in the flask?