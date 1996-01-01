Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The following reaction of 2 Br2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → N2 (g) + 2 Br2O (g) has the following rate law:Rate = k [Br2][NO]2. The proposed mechanism for the reaction is:

Br2 (g) + NO2 (g) → N (g) + Br2O (g)            [SLOW]
N (g)  +  NO (g) → N2 (g) + O (g)                  [FAST]
O (g)  +  Br2 (g) → Br2O (g)                          [FAST]

Which of the following statements is/are false?

a) The rate determining step is bimolecular.
b) There are three elementary steps in the reaction mechanism.
c) The mechanism possesses a catalyst.
d) O is the only reaction intermediate in this reaction mechanism.
e) This is not a valid mechanism for the reaction.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.