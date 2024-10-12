Gold can be hammered into extremely thin sheets called gold leaf. An architect wants to cover a 100 ft x 82 ft ceiling with gold leaf that is five-millionths of an inch thick. The density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3. If gold costs $1768 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.10348 g), how much will it cost the architect to buy the necessary gold?