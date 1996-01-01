Skip to main content
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesAtomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids

Types of Solids - Molecular, Network Covalent, Ionic, and Metallic

Mrs. Cash - Chemistry Help and Tutorial Videos
184
Was this helpful?
04:56
How to Identify Types of Solid (Ionic, Metallic, Molecular, and Network Covalent) Examples & Problem
Conquer Chemistry
406
30:27
11.3 Structures of Solids | General Chemistry
Chad's Prep
132
1
04:50
Types of Solids
DonoChem
346
04:13
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1
Jules Bruno
463
5
11:48
Metallic, Ionic, Covalent-Network, and Molecular Solids Explained with Examples!
Dr. V
769
23:51
Types of Solids - Molecular, Network Covalent, Ionic, and Metallic
Mrs. Cash - Chemistry Help and Tutorial Videos
184
09:18
Doing Solids: Crash Course Chemistry #33
CrashCourse
153
20:19
Ionic Solids, Molecular Solids, Metallic Solids, Network Covalent Solids, & Atomic Solids
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
225
00:34
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Example 1
Jules Bruno
319
2
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.