Skip to main content
Channels
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
Skills Channels
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
General Chemistry
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
Next video
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
04:56
How to Identify Types of Solid (Ionic, Metallic, Molecular, and Network Covalent) Examples & Problem
Conquer Chemistry
406
30:27
11.3 Structures of Solids | General Chemistry
Chad's Prep
132
1
04:50
Types of Solids
DonoChem
346
04:13
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1
Jules Bruno
463
5
11:48
Metallic, Ionic, Covalent-Network, and Molecular Solids Explained with Examples!
Dr. V
769
23:51
Types of Solids - Molecular, Network Covalent, Ionic, and Metallic
Mrs. Cash - Chemistry Help and Tutorial Videos
184
09:18
Doing Solids: Crash Course Chemistry #33
CrashCourse
153
20:19
Ionic Solids, Molecular Solids, Metallic Solids, Network Covalent Solids, & Atomic Solids
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
225
00:34
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Example 1
Jules Bruno
319
2
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Cookies
Terms of use
Privacy
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.