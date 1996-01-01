Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the falling without exponents 55 times 10 to the negative 15 seconds. What we need to do here is remember what unit has an exponents of negative 15, So 10 to the negative 15 seconds equals one timeto second, Which means that 55 times 10 to the negative seconds Equals pinto seconds. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

