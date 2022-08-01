Determining Equilibrium Concentrations

So here for this question were saying for the reaction. They're telling us that our equilibrium constant K is equal to 3.12 times 10 to the negative four. And our reaction question is this 4.18 times 10 to negative four here were given initial amounts for each one of the compounds. In terms of their pressures, we're looking for which statement is not true. So we don't have to calculate Q Now, we're already given it case in the middle. What we wanna be que was just a little bit bigger. So we're gonna have to shift this way to get to equilibrium, to get to K. So the same thing happens here. All right. So co two will be greater than 20.20. We're looking for what's not true. So Seo to start at 0.20 or shifting towards it, so it's increasing them out. So what's pressure should be greater than 0.20 then, because remember, if we're increasing the amount of a gas were increasing its pressure here, the pressure seal will be less than 0.30. So seals on this side Initially it was 0.30. Yes, on we're shifting away from it, so it's gonna decrease. Therefore it's pressure will decrease. So that's true. The pressure votes will be greater than 0.15. 02 started at 20.15 but it's decreasing over time. So no, it's pressure shouldn't be greater than 0.15. So this is not true here. The react the pressure off 02 will be less than 20.15. That is true, and the reaction will favor reactant. We're heading towards reacting, so we're favoring it because they're trying to shift back to equilibrium. You could also have taken a look at just your K and K is less than one. So definitely reactions were favored in this overall reaction. So options he would have to be the correct answer here. What's not true? So just remember, he was just like Kate equals products Overreactions, and it's just used it upto identify. Are we had equilibrium or not? If we're not, then we have to figure out which way is you have to shift in order to get to K to reach our equilibrium.

