Problem

To identify a homonuclear diatomic gas, a chemist weighted an evacuated flask with a volume of 3.9 L then filled it with the gas at a pressure of 2.00 atm and 29.0 ºC. The chemist then re-weighted the flask and recorded the difference in mass as 8.81 g. Identify the gas.

a) H 2

b) N 2

c) Cl 2

d) F 2

e) O 2