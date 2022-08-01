The 2nd and 3rd Laws of Thermodynamics

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at a new variable, the variable of entropy, and we're gonna see how does the entropy relate to the spontaneity of a chemical reaction? Now, what we're gonna say here is we're going to say that the second law of thermodynamics states that molecular systems tend to move spontaneously toe a state of maximum disorder or randomness. Now, what does this mean? This means that the universe does not want to get ordered. Doesn't wanna come together in a nice little package. The universe naturally wants to go into a chaotic mode. Everything is spinning out of control. Everything is breaking down, becoming less ordered. This is the natural process of our universe. So simply put, the second law says that the universe is going to shit. Okay, so just think of it like that. The universe is getting crappy. Er, by the day, this is the natural state of the universe. This is all the second law of thermodynamics is saying now. On the opposite end of this, the third Law of thermodynamics says that at absolute zero, absolute zero is zero kelvin at absolute zero. The entropy of all objects is equal to zero. So basically, everything is always gonna be in disorder. Always trying to get more and more disordered. Unless it's at zero. Kelvin at zero. Calvin, entropy or chaos will stop. And remember, this is the third law of thermodynamics. So it goes against the second law of thermodynamics. Now we're gonna say that again. Entropy is chaos, disorder, randomness, shiftiness, whatever you want to say, it's called, and the variable we use for entropy is s.

Hide transcripts