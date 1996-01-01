Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that white gold is used to make jewelry is made of 75% gold and 25% nickel and zinc identify its classification from the following. A. An element be a compound C. A homogenous mixture, or D. A. Heterogeneous mixture. So let's remember our definitions here. An element is an atom, one kind of atom that cannot be broken down. A compound is two or more atoms that can be broken down. Homogeneous mixture is a mixture that is the same throughout, and a heterogeneous mixture is a mixture that is different throughout, so everything's not mixing completely. So An element cannot be broken down. This is made of 75% gold and 25% nickel and zinc. That's not one atom. So we can mark that out. A compound is two or more atoms that can be broken down. This is two or more atoms, but it is an alloy. So because it is an alloy, it is a homogenous mixture and that is our answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

