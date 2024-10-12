At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO 3 : 2 KClO 3 (s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O 2 (g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ c. Now consider the reverse reaction, in which KClO 3 is formed from KCl and O 2 . What is Δ𝐻 for the formation of 19.1 g KClO 3 from KCl and O 2 ?