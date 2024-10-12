There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of molecules, and the mass of a molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of consists of three peaks: m/zRelative Peak Intensity157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431

a. What is the origin of each peak (of what isotopes does each consist)?