Hello everyone today. We are being asked to arrange the falling substances in order of increasing standard molecular entropy. And we are being given five different species here. And so the first we want to take account or take into account is the phase that these compounds are in. And we can note that they are all in the gas phase. We must move on to the complexity and the complexity states that the more elements that you have present, you have a higher entropy. For example if you have one of one element but you have three of another element. The one where you have three of that element will have higher entropy. And so we can see that if we dissociate these compounds we can see that this C six H 50. H. Has the highest entropy because it has more elements in it. So we're going to just make that the first one Complete with that one. Next we can move on to the second one that would have the most elements present. And so that would be B. H. Three because there's four present. Bh three gas. We then move on to C. 02 gas because there's three present. And now we can see that we're between Xenon and Argon and they both have one. And so the next thing we want to take into account is the higher the molar mass, the higher the entropy. And so between Xenon and Argon Xenon has the higher molar mass. So we're gonna say xenon gas goes before that. And then the last one with the least standard molecular entropy will be argon or a are in a gas form. And so this is the complete ranking of these elements. I hope this helped, and until next time.

