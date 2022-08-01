Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers

So in this video, guys, we're gonna continue with our discussion of buffers. But now, looking at die product as well as Polly product buffers, Now we're gonna say here, Die product or Polly Product Buffer can be approached in a way similar to mono product buffers. The main difference, though, is with mono product acids. We're dealing with just one K value, but with di product buffers, we're dealing with two K values because there's too acidic hydrogen and with try product buffers, we're dealing with three K values because there's three acidic hydrogen now here, it says For mono product buffers, remember, buffer simply a weak acid. In this case we have Hi Paul Cloris Acid, which is a week oxy acid. And then we have sodium hypochlorite, which is its conjugate base. Remember, you're confident based normally has one less hydrogen and usually toe disguise the chart that's formed. They will replace that hydrogen we lost with a metal. When we have a buffer, we just use simply the Henderson household back equation. And remember what the Henderson Hasselbach equation. It's just pH equals P K, which remember, is negative log of K plus log of the conjugate base over the weak acid. Now, the units that go in here, they can be either mole arat e if we're given just polarity or they could be moles. We tend to use moles when they're giving us volume and molar ity. So, for example, if this that you had 50 miles off 500.100 Moeller hcl Oh, as the amount for your weak acid remember, polarity equals moles over leaders. So if they're giving you volume and polarity realize that if I multiply both sides by leaders here, we can see that moles equals leaders times more clarity. So you would divide the MLS here by 1000 to get leaders and then multiply them by their mole arat e to find your moles. Okay, so those are the units that we're gonna use their remember, if they're giving you just polarity, the units will be more clarity. But if they give you volume of a polarity there really asking you to find your moles, this is the basic set up. When it comes to mono product buffers. We'll continue onward with looking at die product buffers as well

