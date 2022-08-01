Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers

Now we're looking at Poly product Buffers. So with Polly, product buffers were mainly dealing with, like, try product buffers. So we have three acidic hydrogen. So we have three K values we're gonna say, try product buffers. They have three K values, so there's four different forms that exist here. We have the former, all of it all the acidic hydrogen zehr there. So this is my acidic form. And if we're taking off that first acidic hydrogen to make this first intermediate form, we're dealing with K one here. We say that this is intermediate form one. Then if we're gonna remove that second acidic hydrogen to give us this intermediate form, that means we're gonna pass through K two to create my intermediate too. Then if we're gonna remove that last acidic hydrogen to give us this final form here, the basic form that means we're dealing with K three. So a good example of a tribe product asset is phosphoric acid, right? So we could say here that the acidic form would be this form. Then we'd say here that the first intermediate form we removed the first acidic hydrogen, so this would be this form we remove the next one. So that BHP all four to minus and then removed the last of city hydrogen to give us people for three minus. So here, let's say we have 10 Moeller phosphoric acid and 0.12 Moeller Potassium, potassium di hydrogen phosphate. Right. So that would be PK one plus log of conjugal base over weak acid. So that would be over 10 Mueller phosphoric acid. Then we're talking about these two. Okay, so basically, this first one gave us this one. And now for the next two, we could say we have 0.100 Mueller, potassium di hydrogen phosphate. And we could do 0.200 Moeller potassium mon off hydrogen, phosphate or hydrogen phosphate. So we'd say here that this will be dealing with P K two plus log of conjugate base over weak ass. Remember, the continent faces just the one with less hydrogen is one less hydrogen. And then finally, we're dealing with these two. So here, let's say we had 0.15. Mueller, can we have the phosphate hydrogen phosphate and point 14 Moeller? We're gonna say potassium phosphate so that b p k three plus log off conjugate base over weak acid. Conjugate base is the one with one less hydrogen, 15 more on the bottom. So these would be all the different, all the different types of of buffers that could be created when we're dealing with a try. Podcasts such as phosphoric acid. So again, we're customers seeing regular mono product buffers. We're just dealing with one K, but things definitely get more complicated once you move into Di product and tribe or Polly product arenas. So you have to be careful of which form are you dealing with because that determines which cave al you're gonna use within the Henderson Hasselbach equation. So as we continue with the discussion off these different types of buffers, keep in mind when you're looking at any of them, learn which form we're using to figure out which of the equations we need to use to solve for Ph.

