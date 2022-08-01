Weak Acid-Strong Base Reactions Concept 1

So in the past we reacted a weak acid or a week base with water. And in these situations we used an ice chart. Remember, Icier stands for initial change equilibrium. And when we're utilizing a nice chart, we would use the units of mole Arat E. But now, in the situation, we're gonna react a weak acid with a strong base. And we need to realize that when react a week species like a weak acid with a strong species like your strong base, we're gonna have to not utilize a nice chart. But instead, in ICF chart here I cf stands for initial change final. And when we're utilizing an I C F chart, we're no longer gonna use molar ity. But instead we're gonna use moles when it comes to a acid based hi, Trish in the strong species must always be a reactant. In this case, the strong species is a base. It reacts and neutralizes an acid. The weak acid remember, an acid donates h plus. So what's going to happen here is the H plus will connect with O H minus to produce water. The n A plus left behind will connect with the N O to minus left behind to give a sodium nitrite sodium nitrate looks very close to the weak acid. Here, nitrous acid. It has one less h. So it is the conjugate base involved. This is the equation will utilize when discussing the different types of titrate shins involved in this weak acid strong base situation. Now that you've seen the basics, click on to the next video and see the different steps involved in this specific type of tight rations.

Hide transcripts